December 8, 2022

ELON MUSK HITS SAN FRAN MAYOR WITH REALITY CHECK OVER CITY INVESTIGATION INTO HIS DECISION TO PUT BEDROOMS IN TWITTER HQ:

Musk responded on Tuesday by highlighting the irony of San Francisco wasting time inspecting Twitter’s headquarters when the city overall remains in disarray. He directed his response at Mayor London Breed (D).

“So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl,” Musk responded. “Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?”

Musk linked to a horrific story detailing how a 10-month-old baby died last week after having “suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose” while playing at a San Francisco park.

The baby’s tragic death remains under investigation.