December 8, 2022

KNOWN WOLF: FBI Confirms It Got Tip About Colorado ‘Nonbinary’ Mass Shooting Suspect.

The disclosure by the FBI creates a new timeline for when authorities were first notified about the suspect as it was believed that he only became known to officials after he made the threat in June of last year.

An FBI assessment is the lowest level, least intrusive, and most elementary stage of an FBI inquiry. Such assessments are routinely opened after agents receive a tip and investigators routinely face a challenge of sifting through which of the tens of thousands of tips received every year could yield a viable threat.

People hold a vigil at a makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 20, 2022. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It’s not clear why Colorado officials dropped charges against Aldrich after he threatened his family members. He was previously charged with felony kidnapping and menacing charges.

During the aforementioned incident, Aldrich had threatened to kill members of his family and allegedly had told them he wanted to be “the next mass killer.” He also said that if a police SWAT crew came inside his Colorado Springs home, he would blow the house up.