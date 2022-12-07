December 7, 2022

AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: In Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Address, Kamala Harris Urges Nation Not To Forget January 6. “‘Pearl Harbor was bad. They dropped bombs on big, big boats. But January 6 was even more bad,’ said Harris in her speech. ‘They did an insurrection. An insurrection on the government. And we almost became a Nazi country. Remember it? We should all remember. The passage of time is very significant, but it will never make January 6 go away from our hearts. Amen.’”