December 7, 2022

DON’T KNOW MUCH ABOUT HISTORY: Jennifer Lawrence Makes Bizarre Claim, Takes Credit for Work of Female Actresses Before Her.

Did you know that before “The Hunger Games,” there were no female leads in cinema?

That’s what Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence is claiming, at least.

In a recent conversation between Lawrence and actress Viola Davis, the lead actress in the movie “The Woman King,” Lawrence claimed that before her famous movie, women in lead roles in action movies were effectively unheard of because “girls and boys could both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.”

This is a ridiculous sentiment, seeing as how women in lead roles did indeed happen before Lawrence showed up on the scene. This includes:

Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver): Alien (1979)

Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton): Terminator (1984)

Natalie, Dylan, and Alex (Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu): Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Lara Croft (Angelina Jolie): Tomb Raider (2001)

Alice (Milla Jovovich): Resident Evil (2002)

Selene (Kate Beckinsale): Underworld (2003)

The Bride (Uma Thurman): Kill Bill (2003)

Aeon Flux (Charlize Theron): Æon Flux (2005)

Elektra (Jennifer Garner): Elektra (2005)

And this is hardly an exhaustive list.