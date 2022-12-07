December 7, 2022

THEY JUST WANT TO DATE HER: AOC under investigation by House Ethics Committee. “A spokesperson for AOC expressed confidence the matter, whatever it is, would eventually be dismissed: ‘The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,’ said Hitt. ‘We are confident that this matter will be dismissed.’ The fact that the new Republican congress will be the one making the decision on this makes me wonder if a dismissal is really a given.”