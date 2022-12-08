December 8, 2022

PRIVACY: Apple announces plans to encrypt iCloud backups.

Apple announced that it plans to encrypt additional iCloud data on its servers, including full backups, photos and notes.

The feature, called Advanced Data Protection, will prevent Apple from seeing the contents of some of the most sensitive user data stored on its servers.

The move will please security advocates, but it may upset law enforcement, since it will be impossible for Apple to provide authorities with the content of an encrypted backup.