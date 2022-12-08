December 8, 2022
PRIVACY: Apple announces plans to encrypt iCloud backups.
Apple announced that it plans to encrypt additional iCloud data on its servers, including full backups, photos and notes.
The feature, called Advanced Data Protection, will prevent Apple from seeing the contents of some of the most sensitive user data stored on its servers.
The move will please security advocates, but it may upset law enforcement, since it will be impossible for Apple to provide authorities with the content of an encrypted backup.
But: iOS 16.2 implements 10-minute AirDrop time limit globally.
Before 16.2, AirDrop had no time limit and was a favorite tool to share information among protestors in places like Communist China. But instead of restoring full functionality to China after getting busted for it last week, Apple extended the time-out globally.