December 7, 2022

MEGAN FOX: New Information in Ohio Child Rape Case. “The sad case of the child who was used by left-wing media and abortionist Caitlin Bernard to prop up their abortion narrative back in July is still roiling with controversy. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed an official investigation into Bernard’s actions, accusing her of violating her patient’s privacy by talking to media, and also of not reporting the crime to Indiana authorities properly. New documents obtained by PJ Media reveal more information than we were told initially.”