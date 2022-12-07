HEH: New AI Chatbot Covers For Biden, Says Rachel Levine Is A Woman. Can It Replace The Washington Post?

At first glance, an online entity that “discovers new knowledge” with the capability to generate written content for a broad audience sounds an awful lot like a journalist. Below are some simple questions presented to the chatbot to discover what kind of journalist this character of artificial intelligence might be.

…

“The concept of gender is complex and can be difficult to define, as it can refer to a person’s biological sex, their gender identity, or their gender expression,” wrote the computer. “Because of this complexity, it’s difficult to say exactly how many genders there are.”

…

When independent journalist Jordan Schachtel asked the AI which killed more children, the demonstrations on Jan. 6 or President Joe Biden’s drone strikes, the computer covered for the White House.

“President Biden has not carried out any drone strikes that have resulted in the deaths of children,” the computer wrote, oblivious to a drone strike in Kabul last year that killed 7 kids.

Schachtel also asked the AI machine if “communism is bad.”

“Whether communism is ‘bad’ is a matter of debate and depends on one’s perspective,” the computer wrote.