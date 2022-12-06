December 6, 2022

MATT TAIBBI DROPS MORE INFORMATION ON THE ‘TWITTER FILES’ AND EXPOSES AN ATTEMPTED COVER-UP:

Matt Taibbi, who authored the first release of the infamous “Twitter Files,” is back for round two. Or at least he’s back to provide a supplement to round one while round two is still being worked on. According to Taibbi, James Baker, who was general counsel for Twitter and a former top-level FBI official, inserted himself into the disclosure in an attempt to “vet” the files that were ultimately released. Elon Musk was not notified of Baker playing middle-man. As RedState reported, Baker was fired on Tuesday, and with Taibbi’s latest thread, we now know why. I normally try to not flood my articles with long strings of multiple tweets in a row, but it’s important to get all the information out there.

More details about Baker from Jonathan Turley: Six Degrees from James Baker: A Familiar Figure Reemerges With the Release of the Twitter Files.

Baker has been featured repeatedly in the Russian investigations launched by the Justice Department, including the hoax involving the Russian Alfa Bank. When Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann wanted to plant the bizarre false claim of a secret communications channel between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, Baker was his go-to, speed-dial contact. (Baker would later testify at Sussmann’s trial). Baker’s name also appeared prominently in controversies related to the other Russian-related FBI allegations against Trump. He was effectively forced out due to his role and reportedly found himself under criminal investigation. He became a defender of the Russian investigations despite findings of biased and even criminal conduct. He was also a frequent target of Donald Trump on social media, including Twitter. Baker responded with public criticism of Trump for his “false narratives.” After leaving the FBI, Twitter seemed eager to hire Baker as deputy general counsel. Ironically, Baker soon became involved in another alleged back channel with a presidential campaign. This time it was Twitter that maintained the non-public channels with the Biden campaign (and later the White House). Baker soon weighed in with the same signature bias that characterized the Russian investigations.

As Howie Carr wrote before Baker’s ouster: Howie Carr: Newly liberated Twitter blows lid off Democrat tainting of 2020 election.

As they attempted to prevent Americans from learning about the Biden family’s racketeering enterprises, the Democrats of Twitter turned to a veteran of the previous attempt by Democrats to steal a presidential election — the Russian collusion hoax. James Baker had worked for the corrupt FBI in 2016 on, among other frame-ups, the phony-baloney surveillance FISA warrants. For his unstinting efforts in trying to railroad POTUS and everyone around him, Baker’s Democrat comrades rewarded him with a big job at Twitter. Soon the bent G-man was assuring his fellow travelers that “caution is warranted” in preventing any real news about Democrat corruption from being disseminated to the electorate. It was the same BS being peddled by 51 other Democrats in the “intelligence community.” They had claimed that Biden’s laptop bore the “hallmarks” of Russian disinformation, which gave the Big Guy cover to lie about it at one of the debates against the racist tangerine. I could go on, but I’ll close by repeating an earlier statement. Elon Musk did not commit suicide.

Heh, indeed.