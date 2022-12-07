«
»

December 7, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Walmart CEO warns that retail giant could HIKE prices or shut down some stores if ‘historically high’ thefts at the chain continue and prosecutors’ lax approach to dealing with criminals is not corrected.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:40 am
