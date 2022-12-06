December 6, 2022

HOWIE CARR: Newly liberated Twitter blows lid off Democrat tainting of 2020 election.

To recap, in 2016 the DNC and Hillary Clinton concocted a fake scandal about Donald Trump and then peddled it to Democrats in the media, who hysterically promoted it for years knowing that it was 100 percent false.

In 2020, after the discovery of Hunter Biden’s X-rated laptop, the Democrats, knowing that everything on it was 100 percent true, peddled the fantastic tale that it was Russian disinformation.

And the same corrupt Democrats in the media, who four years earlier had promoted a bogus scandal about Republicans, now refused to cover a real, far worse scandal about Democrats.

As one person summed it up Friday night on the newly liberated Twitter:

“They stole the election. And they tried to make you think you were crazy for thinking you knew they stole the election.”

Now the Democrats are busted. Their new fallback alibi is that it’s really no big deal to steal an election, at least as long as they’re the ones stealing it.

Thank you, Elon Musk, for your courageous attempt to get the truth out. I don’t care how much money he’s got, what Musk has done could be hazardous to his health. So let me just state the obvious:

Elon Musk did not commit suicide.

Most of the information about Twitter’s Orwellian operation to install a senile vegetable in the White House was already well-known. But the release of the documents (through journalist Matt Taibbi) fills in a lot of the blanks.