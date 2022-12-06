«
»

December 6, 2022

GOODER AND HARDER, PHILADELPHIA: This Philly Gas Station Owner Has Had Enough of His City’s Criminals.

A gas station owner in the crime-plagued city of Philadelphia is sending a stern warning to any would-be robbers and carjackers: You’re at risk of being shot by the heavily armed security guards.

Fox29 and NBC10 Philadelphia are reporting that Neil Patel, owner of KARCO in North Philadelphia, has hired several security guards armed with firearms to protect customers while they get gas or shop inside the store. Oftentimes, carjackers and muggers like to target customers while their vehicle is stopped.

In answer to the Fox 29 reporter’s query, his clip makes me feel like I’ve seen something similar before:

As Philadelphia continues to morph into Detroit, it’s a reminder that the city’s last Republican mayor left office in 1952.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:35 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.