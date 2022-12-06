GOODER AND HARDER, PHILADELPHIA: This Philly Gas Station Owner Has Had Enough of His City’s Criminals.

A gas station owner in the crime-plagued city of Philadelphia is sending a stern warning to any would-be robbers and carjackers: You’re at risk of being shot by the heavily armed security guards. Fox29 and NBC10 Philadelphia are reporting that Neil Patel, owner of KARCO in North Philadelphia, has hired several security guards armed with firearms to protect customers while they get gas or shop inside the store. Oftentimes, carjackers and muggers like to target customers while their vehicle is stopped.

A North Philly owner says he’s had enough violent crime at his gas station so he’s hired these guys to protect his customers and store. Does this make you feel safer? Or uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/ZOXvUxTvyW — Jason Martinez (@JasonFox29) December 6, 2022

In answer to the Fox 29 reporter’s query, his clip makes me feel like I’ve seen something similar before:

As Philadelphia continues to morph into Detroit, it’s a reminder that the city’s last Republican mayor left office in 1952.