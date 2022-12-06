December 6, 2022

WE NEED TO GET SERIOUS AGAIN ABOUT DOMESTIC AIR DEFENSE: China’s H-20 stealth bomber is expected to introduce an entirely new sphere of threat dynamics. “While there is much still to be known about the H-20, there are many reasons why U.S. weapons developers are likely to take it very seriously. For instance, if the H-20 can extend its range beyond the first Island Chain off the coast of China, then it could not only hold the Philippines, Japan and areas of the South China Sea at risk, but also threaten Guam, a US territory. Certainly if extended with a refueler, the H-20 might be in position to threaten Hawaii or even parts of the continental US.”