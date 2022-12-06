December 6, 2022

DECOUPLING: China loses grip on global manufacturing.

A small portion of Apple’s newest iPhones is already being made in India, where that share could grow to potentially 25% of all iPhones by 2025.

The country’s share of global exports of furniture, footwear and clothing accessories has fallen since 2016, recent data from transport economics firm MDS Transmodal shows, as reported by CNBC.

Meanwhile, trade between the U.S. and E.U. has risen sharply, and analysts view Mexico and Vietnam as countries that could benefit the most from diversifying supply chains.