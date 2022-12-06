December 6, 2022

VIDEO: Russia’s Failure To Achieve Air Superiority. “One reason not covered: Russia seems to have used up a good portion of its high tech weapons in the opening phases of the war, and western sanctions mean that it can’t easily replace them.”

Once again, if you don’t have the time or inclination to watch a video, Lawrence Person has done a fine job of breaking out the bullet points.

Related: Ukraine Hits Airbase 600 Kilometers Inside Russia. “Ukraine’s ever-increasing range puts a whole lot of Russian infrastructure (military and otherwise) under potential threat.”