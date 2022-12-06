«
»

December 6, 2022

2024 PREVIEW: Trump Clarifies Statement Misrepresented as a Call to End to U.S. Constitution. “Donald Trump is sometimes his own worst enemy but, as we know from Russiagate, he is also grossly misrepresented in the media.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 8:04 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.