December 5, 2022

HOUSE DEMOCRAT WHIP KATHERINE CLARK SAYS CHILD WAKES UP WITH NIGHTMARES OVER ‘CLIMATE CHANGE.’

Here’s proof Clark uttered these words on broadcast television, to no pushback: Incoming House Democrat Whip Katherine Clark: "I remember my middle child waking waking up with nightmares over concern around climate change." pic.twitter.com/Xayp52a20K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2022 One of two scenarios is possible: 1) Katherine Clark is lying about her child’s experiences to stoke hysteria around climate change for political gain. 2) She aggressively instilled unjust fear into her child, causing them to lose sleep over a political talking point. We hope it’s the former for the sake of the child. Sincerely.

Indeed, but door number two is a distinct possibility: Progressives Against Progress. The rise of environmentalism poisoned liberals’ historical optimism. “Crankery, in short, became respectable. In 1972, Sir John Maddox, editor of the British journal Nature, noted that though it had once been usual to see maniacs wearing sandwich boards that proclaimed the imminent end of the Earth, they had been replaced by a growing number of frenzied activists and politicized scientists making precisely the same claim. In the years since then, liberalism has seen recurring waves of such end-of-days hysteria. These waves have shared not only a common pattern but often the same cast of characters. Strangely, the promised despoliations are most likely to be presented as imminent when Republicans are in the White House. In each case, liberals have argued that the threat of catastrophe can be averted only through drastic actions in which the ordinary political mechanisms of democracy are suspended and power is turned over to a body of experts and supermen.”