December 5, 2022

CHANGE: NJ Governor Murphy Turns to Private Sector to Take Over State Government-Run Nursing Homes for Veterans. “We view Murphy’s move as one of desperation. It is a de facto admission his administration’s management of New Jersey’s nursing homes for veterans has been an unmitigated failure. It is also an admission his administration has no ability to turn around the situation at the three veterans home it fully controls by replacing their current managers with other state government officials. It is, plain and simple, an admission of the failure of his leadership.”