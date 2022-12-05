December 5, 2022

IRAN: Is The Iranian Regime Starting To Crack?

I haven’t covered too much of the unrest in Iran, mainly because we’ve seen widespread Iranian protests fizzle out before (in 1999, 2003, 2009, 2011-12 (remember, Obama was far more interested in pursuing his crazy nuclear deal than in helping the Iranian people free themselves from the Mullahs)) up to the most recent protests. But we finally have a sign that this time may be different, in that this is the first time the regime has (reportedly) offered concessions.

It’s a big deal, the mullahs abolishing the “morality police” and maybe loosening up hijab requirements.

And it’s likely because something changed late last week: As Iran Unrest Turns to Armed Clashes, Government Prepares Fight to Survive.

Protests are nothing new against the mullahs’ regime, but armed clashes are.

Stay tuned, this ain’t over yet.