December 4, 2022

RACISM TO BLAME FOR FIRING OF LIBERAL MSNBC HOST TIFFANY CROSS, CLAIMS WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST:

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah blamed racism for MSNBC’s abrupt firing of Black weekend anchor Tiffany Cross earlier last month.

In a Friday column, Attiah argued that Cross’s ouster was a “a reminder that the rug could be pulled out from under [Black journalists] at any time.”

She added that it was a “bad look” in a time when “attacks against Black educators, authors and journalists are increasing across the country.”