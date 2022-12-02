«
December 2, 2022

FLORIDA MAN FRIDAY: He Was Nearly Transitioned by Gunfire. “This week we have the world’s most painful non-surgical procedure, how not to make a getaway, and the assault weapon no police wanted to collect for evidence.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 3:21 pm
