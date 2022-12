AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Baal Distances Self From Balenciaga. “Baal is the latest of many entities that have sought to disassociate from the beleaguered fashion brand. Lucifer, Beelzebub, Sathanas, Abadon, Mammon, Belphegor, and Asmodeus, the demons of pride, gluttony, wrath, sloth, greed, envy, and lust have each distanced themselves from Balenciaga…At publishing time, Baal had also attempted to distance himself from the Biden administration.”