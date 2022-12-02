December 2, 2022

KANYE WEST NEWS: Elon Musk tells rapper ‘FAFO’ as he is suspended from Twitter for posting swastika.

“Who made you the judge,” West fired at the tech billionaire.

Musk wrote back “FAFO” – short for “F*** Around and Find Out.”

The Twitter suspension and Nazi diatribe on Jones’ show comes after West was recently dumped by Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga over a string of antisemitic comments.