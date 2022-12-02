December 2, 2022
KANYE WEST NEWS: Elon Musk tells rapper ‘FAFO’ as he is suspended from Twitter for posting swastika.
“Who made you the judge,” West fired at the tech billionaire.
Musk wrote back “FAFO” – short for “F*** Around and Find Out.”
The Twitter suspension and Nazi diatribe on Jones’ show comes after West was recently dumped by Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga over a string of antisemitic comments.
Meanwhile: Parler halts intent of sale to Kanye West, parent company announces.
Finally, at America’s Newspaper of Record: Kanye Releases Brand New Album, ‘My Struggle.’
UPDATE: Speaking of satirists, Bill Burr gets it:
Bill Burr's take on Kanye West aged like fine wine. pic.twitter.com/MUX5wdvCJe
— Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) November 29, 2022