December 2, 2022

KANYE WEST NEWS: Elon Musk tells rapper ‘FAFO’ as he is suspended from Twitter for posting swastika.

“Who made you the judge,” West fired at the tech billionaire.

Musk wrote back “FAFO” – short for “F*** Around and Find Out.”

The Twitter suspension and Nazi diatribe on Jones’ show comes after West was recently dumped by Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga over a string of antisemitic comments.

Meanwhile: Parler halts intent of sale to Kanye West, parent company announces.

Finally, at America’s Newspaper of Record: Kanye Releases Brand New Album, ‘My Struggle.’

UPDATE: Speaking of satirists, Bill Burr gets it:

 

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:00 pm
