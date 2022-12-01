December 1, 2022

TIM BLAIR: Today’s noticeboard is brought to you by the emerging sport of Plonkerdump, currently sweeping Europe and the UK.

So new is Plonkerdump that the rules are yet to be codified. By examining a few demonstration events , however, we may begin to develop a simple scoring system.

I propose that points be awarded on a scale of how many vehicles are able to pass relative to how many stupid climate protesters have been removed.

One point may be awarded, for example, if vehicular progress is achieved after four or more protesters are dragged away by understandably hostile motorists or onlookers: