November 30, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: Biden’s married, non-binary nuclear waste guru who stole woman’s $2,325 bag from airport hosted SPANKING seminar at kink conference just weeks later — under ‘NuclearNerd’ nickname that’s still in use on fetish hookup website.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.