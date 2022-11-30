November 30, 2022

OUT ON A LIMB: Musk Confirms: Yes, Twitter Has Interfered in Elections.

Most infamously, Twitter banned any mention of Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election. By default, they also censored Joe Biden’s deep involvement and shady business dealings with foreign adversaries.

At the time platform executives, including then CEO Jack Dorsey, justified the multi-month banning of the account belonging to the New York Post — the nation’s oldest paper — whose reporters broke the laptop story in October 2020. They also banned White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany after she shared the story, along with countless others who did the same.

During testimony on Capitol Hill in 2021, Dorsey admitted the social media platform had no factual basis for censoring the story.