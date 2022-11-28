November 28, 2022

OUT ON A LIMB: The Packers need to find the guts to say no to Aaron Rodgers. “Will the Packers do that — bench Rodgers — if the doctors say things are good? He has been playing with a broken thumb on his throwing hand for weeks and now he has issues with his ribs. He also turns 39 later this week and I can’t imagine anything less fun at that age than playing tackle football in the freezing cold against grown men who would love nothing more than to slam you to the turf. There’s nothing left for Rodgers to do here. There’s a lot left for the Packers to learn from with [Jordan] Love. The timing all just seems to be right. Will the Packers have the guts to do it? Their fans should hope so.”