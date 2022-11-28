November 28, 2022

ERICK ERICKSON: Groundhog Day. “The point here is very basic — we are 708 days from a presidential election and we’re already having this much drama from both Trump personally and the inept and incompetent staff around him who should be preventing this stuff from happening. Either Trump knew Fuentes or he didn’t. That the staff let the guy in the room is the problem and Trump is ultimately responsible for his staff. Given three straight Trump related election losses and all the extra soap opera drama, Republicans, do you really want to put up with this crap and hope he ekes out a win in 2024, or do you maybe want to consider someone fresh and new who has a history already of beating back a hostile press and the left? Such people do exist.”