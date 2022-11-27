November 27, 2022

ELON MUSK WAS RIGHT ABOUT “HANDS UP, DON’T SHOOT” BLM NARRATIVE: “The Whole Thing Was A Fiction.”

For some reason, Musk deleted the tweet and substituted a tweet that only had the link to the DOJ report.

But that didn’t stop more outrageous outrage, such as from Tech Times, Elon Musk Deletes His Tweet, Defending the Ferguson Cop Who Shot Unarmed Michael Brown. John Sexton did a good job dissecting how various lefty outlets tried to whatabout the DOJ report in response to Musk’s now-deleted tweet.

Well, yes, Brown was unarmed. Including when just prior to the shooting he strong-armed a local convenience store.

And Brown also was unarmed when he sucker-punched officer Darren Wilson in the face as Wilson sat in a patrol car, and tried to steal Wilson’s gun. That was the first time Brown was shot, and then he was shot fatally when he made a second charge at Wilson.

Wilson was exonerated and never charged by the local prosecutors or the Eric Holder – Barack Obama Justice Department.