November 27, 2022

ALL THOSE YEARS AGO: “In 1978, George married Olivia Arias and in the same year they had a son, Dhani.  Dhani only discovered his father’s past when he was at school.  ‘I came home one day from school after being chased by kids singing ‘Yellow Submarine’, and I didn’t understand why,’ he has said.  ‘It just seemed surreal: why are they singing that song to me?  I came home and freaked out to my dad: ‘Why didn’t you tell me you were in the Beatles?’  And he said: ‘Oh, sorry. Probably should have told you that.’  It’s impossible to imagine, John, Paul or Ringo neglecting to mention they were in the Beatles to their children.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:44 pm
