November 27, 2022

PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT: Fact check: Fauci warned Trump administration in 2017 of surprise infectious disease outbreak.

A Google search of the headline revealed that the screenshot of the article is authentic and came from Healio News, a specialty clinical information website and was, in fact, published on Jan. 11, 2017.

The article, “Fauci: ‘No doubt’ Trump will face surprise infectious disease outbreak,” states Fauci’s remarks came during a forum on pandemic preparedness at Georgetown University.

* * * * * * * *

Healio News reported that, according to experts who spoke at the forum, “preparing the U.S. for pandemics requires proper funding and starts by battling disease outbreaks overseas.”

Fauci said during his remarks that a lesson learned from emerging diseases over the years is that “you have to commit substantial financial and human resources.”

Fact check: US government did not engineer COVID-19

Our ruling: True

The claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci, in 2017, warned the Trump administration of the likelihood of an infectious disease outbreak is TRUE based on our research. Fauci did not warn about the coronavirus specifically, as some posts claim, but rather, that a more general “surprise infectious disease outbreak” would take place.