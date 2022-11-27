November 27, 2022

NARRATIVE BUSTED: Man Throwing Bricks At NYC Gay Bar Was Actually A Gay Man Enacting ‘Revenge,’ Police Say.

Would you be surprised if a recent string of “hate crimes” against a popular New York City gay bar were actually carried out by a gay man?

Of course not, you’re a reader of The Daily Wire and well-educated on hate crime hoaxes. Nonetheless, let’s talk about a recent story out of the Big Apple.

Over the last month, VERS, a gay bar in Hell’s Kitchen has experienced four separate incidents of an individual throwing bricks through its windows.

Immediately, New York leftists declared it was evidence of something sinister.

“The epidemic of anti-LGBTQ+ violence is national,” Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine tweeted. “A well-known gay bar on Manhattan’s west side has been attacked repeatedly in recent weeks. We can not stand for this.”