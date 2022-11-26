November 26, 2022

ALYSSA MILANO THROWS A VIRTUE SIGNALING FIT AT ELON MUSK, AND HE HAS THOUGHTS:

“Giving her Tesla back” (whatever that means) wouldn’t do a darn thing to affect Elon Musk. If she means that she traded it in for a Volkswagen, then she still paid the money to Tesla.

But does she even know the origin of Volkswagen? She attacks a guy who wants free speech, so that she can embrace a company that was originally founded by the Nazis? The Volkswagen plant under the Nazis contained four concentration camps and eight forced-labor camps. The company was later taken over by others after the war, but it still has that history. Milano is not the sharpest tool in the drawer. She flees someone who wants free speech at their company, while she buys a vehicle from a company started by real white supremacists.

Many people also pointed out the VW emissions scandal, where they programmed their cars to pass inspection tests, but the same cars puts out more emissions in real-world driving. That didn’t seem to affect her decision either, or perhaps she was as ignorant of that as of the connection to the Nazis.