November 26, 2022

“WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE…:” Kanye’s Thanksgiving feast with Trump, Milo and Nick Fuentes.

While you were carving the turkey with your family last night, Kanye West was on Twitter, unveiling his 2024 masterplan.

On Thanksgiving night, the rapper posted a video titled “Mar-a-Lago debrief,” in which he said Donald Trump was “really impressed with Nick Fuentes.” That would be the same Nick Fuentes who heads up the far-right incel-adjacent “groyper” movement, attended both the Charlottesville and January 6 protests (he was on the steps of the Capitol) and has spoken critically about the notion that America is a “Judeo-Christian” nation.

Also, like Milo Yiannopoulos, he’s now working on the Kanye 2024 campaign. With friends like these…