November 25, 2022

ELON MUSK: Exposing Twitter’s Internal Discussion Of Hunter Biden Laptop Story “Necessary To Restore Public Trust.”

More: Let the credits roll:

I wrote about Matt Ofalea’s brilliant four-and-a-half minute video below in “The playbook on the laptop.” The video compiles clips — mostly of news anchors and reporters — opining on air with mind-numbing certainty and Hive-like unanimity that the New York Post’s reportage on Hunter Biden’s laptop was “a lie,” “altered or fake,” “pure distractions,” and of course, “RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION.” I have posted the video once again below.