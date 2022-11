DISGRACED IDW FIGURE SAM HARRIS DELETES HIS TWITTER ACCOUNT: “On Thursday, prominent atheist and disgraced member of the Intellectual Dark Web Sam Harris deleted his Twitter account. The move comes after the Waking Up podcast host was slammed for stating that he hated Trump to such an extent that he wouldn’t have cared if Hunter Biden ‘had the corpses of children in his basement’ in the lead up to the 2020 election.”