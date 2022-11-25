November 25, 2022

CHANGE: Elon Drops Some Big Consequences on Leftist Twitter Accounts That Break the Rules.

We saw Musk discover the hard evidence of the leftist “woke” nature of Twitter when he found the pile of “stay woke” t-shirts in the closet and blew up the liberal myth about the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson. He said how that leftist bent had distorted world conversations “has been really bad. Far left San Francisco/Berkeley views have been propagated to the world via Twitter.” He committed that there would no longer be a “thumb on the scale” to promote such a leftist narrative any more.

Musk also noted that it was conservatives who suffered the brunt of the permanent suspensions, that that wasn’t happening to people on the left before he took over.

One piece of evidence of that was that if people on the left made threats they now were suffering consequences when they might not have before.