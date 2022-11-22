«
November 22, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: Luxury Fashion Brand “Balenciaga” Is All-In on P3do Marketing.

It’s not just the teddy bears in bondage gear. (Or the teddy bears with black eyes.)

It’s also that the photographer deliberately inserted pages from a Supreme Court case, Ashcroft vs. Free Speech Coalition, in the background. That case is about… child pornography.

Specifically, that case was a victory for child pornography. The case ruled that “virtual child pornography,” child porn that did not use actual children as actors, could not be criminalized.

This afternoon, Balenciaga issued a non-apology apology, which only mentions “unsettling documents,” not the bondage-clad stuffed bears:

