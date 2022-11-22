November 22, 2022

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT: COMEDIANS AGAINST COMEDY! Monty Python’s Eric Idle blasts anti-woke comedians, says he loathes conservatives: ‘I hate them intensely.’

Tech journalist Kara Swisher interviewed legendary British comedian Eric Idle on Monday, where he spoke extensively about the state of comedy in his heyday and said he hated conservatives.

Swisher asked, “How do you look at cancel culture today, because now everybody is watched under great scrutiny,” asking if Idle had seen the recent Dave Chappelle’s monologue on “Saturday Night Live.”

“What do you think of the comedians like Dave Chappelle, for example, who’s saying that he’s being subjected to censorship?” she asked.

Idle appeared to disregard Chappelle’s claim that cancel culture is a phenomenon because, “Well where does he say it? On SNL,” later adding, “Well you’re not being that much canceled, are you? If you were in your room complaining I’d have a lot more sympathy.”

Swisher agreed, “Right, so then he doesn’t pay the price, he just says he pays the price.”

Neither commenter mentioned how Chappelle has been ousted by venues and targeted with physical violence for his comedy routines.

Idle offered one example of what does worry him however, saying, “I didn’t like it when Bill Maher complains about the audience for not laughing, they’re telling you they don’t find it funny. You shouldn’t moan about the audience. There’s nothing wrong with the audience. If they don’t laugh at your jokes, there’s something wrong with your joke. And so… I’m not terribly sympathetic to that sort of attitude, to be honest.”

Swisher acknowledged that Chappelle’s humor can be witty, but condemned his commentary on transgender people as creepy, to which Idle agreed, “yeah.”