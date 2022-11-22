November 22, 2022

DON SURBER: Why Michelle cried racism. “To be sure, black women straightened their hair for decades to fit in to white society. I get that they had to do that to get ahead, but those days ended long ago. But straightening her hair was her choice. Even with a Harvard Law degree and a husband as president, Michelle Obama straightened her hair. I thought it an odd and dated hairstyle but I am of the you-do-you school of thought, as long as you do not harm others. Now she contends she had to straighten her hair to get Obamacare passed. Given that it passed with Democrat votes only, she implies that Democrats were the racists because they were the only ones who could have stopped passage.”