KRUISER: Conservatives Don’t Worship Politicians—That’s a Lib Thing. “An emerging trend over here on the right — especially since the election — is the prevailing notion among some of Donald Trump’s most ardent admirers that he not be criticized at all. My response as someone who enthusiastically voted for him and has spent quite a lot of column space here at PJ Media writing flattering things about his presidency is this: what a load of crap.”