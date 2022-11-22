November 22, 2022

I’VE GOT A BAD FEELING ABOUT THIS: Harrison Ford Will Be De-Aged to Fight Nazis in Indy 5. The 80-year-old actor will appear as a 40-something for the long-awaited Indiana Jones sequel.

De-aging technology so far has been notoriously less-than believable, with actors ranging from Robert De Niro in The Irishman to Kurt Russell in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 often appearing like stiff Polar Express versions of themselves.

But Ford insists the new film, which hasn’t yet revealed its title, successfully pulls off a retro Indy. “This is the first time I’ve seen [the technology] where I believe it,” the actor said. “It’s a little spooky. I don’t think I even want to know how it works, but it works.”

After the sequence, the film’s narrative will leap forward to 1969 – using Ford as his current self – and that’s when the bulk of the action takes place.

Mangold explains he wanted “the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George [Lucas]-and-Steven [Spielberg] old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ’40s and ’60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days.”

Their hope, producer Kathleen Kennedy added, was that audiences would watch the opening and think, “‘Oh my God, they just found footage.’”