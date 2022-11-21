November 21, 2022

MICHAEL WALSH: The Sting. “If you knowingly sit down at a fixed poker game and lose your entire stash, would you also complain that some of the other players also cheated? If it was a friend who brought you into the game, would you then go to another one with him? And having lost all your money when you bet the farm, would you re-mortgage it and bet it all again on the chance that this time things would be different? If you’re a Republican, the answer is: of course you would, because you just did and you’re about to do it again.”