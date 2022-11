JIM TREACHER: Happy 80th Birthday, Joe! “It’s weird, though… The White House has barely even mentioned the happy occasion. Biden didn’t make any public appearances on his birthday, and he doesn’t really seem excited about it. Just last month, he said: ‘I can’t even say the age I am going to be. I can’t even get it out of my mouth.’ Sad emoji! Granted, these days there are a number of words Joe can’t get out of his mouth. But “eighty” seems fairly easy to pronounce, right?”