November 22, 2022

STATE-SANCTIONED MUTILATION: Trans Biden Official Sought Justification For Performing Kids’ Sex Changes From Children’s Hospital. “Dr. Rachel Levine, currently the assistant secretary for health at President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), asked in a 2017 email exchange if any scientific literature was available to support ‘bottom’ surgeries for minors, according to emails obtained by activist Megan Brock and shared with the Daily Caller. Dr. Nadia Dowshen of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia replied she was ‘not aware of existing literature.'”