THE IGER SANCTION: Disney board boots CEO in overnight power play. “The end of Bob Chapek’s run as CEO of Disney came so suddenly and ignominiously that employees at first thought the e-mail announcement was a hack or a joke. Late last night, the board at the House of Mouse gave Chapek the boot only a few months after extending his contract through 2024. In his place, the board reinstalled former CEO Robert Iger, who never really left in the first place[.]”