November 21, 2022

I’M COVID POSITIVE, BUT SO FAR NOT ALL THAT SICK: At least it gives me a chance to post. Here’s an interesting piece: “A Woke Panic on Maternal Mortality.”

As is often the case, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights provides early warning as to the issues progressives will emphasize (and seek funding for). We did a report last year on the racial disparities in maternal mortality. My dissenting statement is here. Progressives seem to believe the racial differences in maternal mortality are the result of uncaring doctors who pay no attention to the pain of African American mothers, because they just don’t give a d*mn. Progressives don’t even attempt to explain why non-Hispanic white mothers die in childbirth more often than Asian or Hispanic mothers.