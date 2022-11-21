November 21, 2022

SAD: ‘Anti-adoption drumbeat’ leaves kids in foster care.

White couples adopting non-white children are accused of a “savior” mentality in an Atlantic discussion between Nicole Chung, who was adopted from Korea, and Tony Hynes, a black adoptee raised by a white lesbian couple.

“Especially when people learn that my birth mother is schizophrenic, or that I was in an orphanage and experienced the foster-care system, they want to believe that my adoptive moms saved me,” says Hynes, who now works with adult adoptees.

Chung responds: “Yeah, sometimes it’s hard for me not to hear the assertion that ‘more kids should be adopted’ as ‘more kids should experience the trauma of being separated from their families of origin.’”

Children are “removed from their homes because of chronic or severe abuse and neglect,” usually before the age of three, writes Schaeffer Riley. It’s not about seeing “families of color” as “less fit,” as Hynes puts it, she argues.