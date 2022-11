HOW CAN WE MISS YOU IF YOU WON’T GO AWAY?

CBS: Friday: We’re “pausing” our Twitter activity “out of an abundance of caution.”

CBS Today: We’re back! CBS ‘Left’ Twitter to Virtue Signal; Now They’ve Truly Beclowned Themselves by Returning. “CBS woke up this morning with egg on their face. They realized that they would be cutting off their nose to spite their face with that action. So voila, they’re back!”