November 19, 2022

IRANIAN PROTESTERS SET FIRE TO AYATOLLAH KHOMEINI’S HOUSE. “Protesters in Iran have set fire to the ancestral home of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Images posted on social media show part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set ablaze. News agencies have verified the videos’ location, but regional authorities denied there had been an arson attack.

Ayatollah Khomeini is said to have been born in the house, which is now a museum that commemorates his life.”